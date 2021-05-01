Mobile Legends: OhMyV33nus' 'Mathilda Airlines' powers Blacklist vs LPE

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International powered through Laus Playbook Esports with a convincing 2-0 sweep to cap off this week's wave of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Season 7 match-ups.

Mid-lane player Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna came out as the most valuable player for both matches behind his high-flying Matilda, only taking in one death for the series and even participating in all team kills tallied for Game 2.

Laus Playbook looked to take Game 1 but Blacklist had plans of their own behind a powerful OhMyV33nus performance, with the captain amassing some 66,000 points in damage output.

Lineup changes for Laus Playbook were not enough to contain Blacklist, which retained its lineup from the first round and put up a much cleaner performance compared to Game 1.

OhMyV33nus participated in all of Blacklist’s kills in Game 2, for four kills, and 11 assists to his name.

Blacklist International had come off a marathon wave of match-ups since Thursday, starting with a Bren Esports bout that snapped their win streak. The next day, they were able to defeat Execration in a 2-1 nail-biter. They remain atop the Group B standings as of this writing.

In other MPL7 action, Aura PH cracked Bren Esports' two-game winning streak in a 2-1 showdown later in the day.

Aura PH put up a dominating performance behind Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro's Lancelot, with the assassin eking out 6 kills in the first five minutes in the set to take the MVP plum.

Through a strong performance by Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel and Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, Bren was able to quickly force a deciding match with a whopping 12,000 gold lead against Aura.

Bren looked to take Game 2 but Aura PH was able to shift the momentum by wiping out the defending champs' heroes and go from there.

Meanwhile, Nexplay secured its sweep against Smart Omega in jaw-dropping fashion.

Omega seemed poised to force a decider but Nexplay’s John Paul “H2wo” Salonga and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse were able to sneak to Omega’s base through the top lane in the middle of a 3 vs. 5 Lord clash some 16 minutes into Game 2.

ROSTERS

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

NEXPLAY ESPORTS - Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, James “Jeymz” Gloria, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan