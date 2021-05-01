MMA: Brandon Vera's title defense vs Arjan Bhullar set on May 15

MMA heavyweight champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera. Handout photo



Filipino MMA champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera finally has a fight date for his heavyweight title defense against India's Arjan Bhullar.

On May 15, they will headline ONE: Dangal, a tape-delayed event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Vera said he has been preparing for the bout with Bhullar for quite some time.

"He has a great wrestling background. His boxing is amazing. He has a dangerous overhand right. We've been training for him, taking notes, and just drilling," he said.

The last time Vera fought was when he challenged Aung La Nsang for the light heavyweight crown in October 2019. He lost to the Burmese superstar by technical knockout.

Now he is back in the weight group he is more comfortable with. This, however, does not mean he will be having an easy time against the Indian bruiser.

"If you get too close to him, he'll grab your leg and take you down, and he'll ground-and-pound you. I give him the utmost respect,” said Vera.

Bhullar, for his part, said size will be a factor in their upcoming fight.

“I've grown so much over the last year, and I think that's going to be a huge difference in this fight," he said.

He added he wanted to prepare thoroughly for Vera.

"He's been around for a long time and faced the best of the best in this sport. He's been the ONE Heavyweight World Champion for many years for a good reason. He's finished everybody he's fought, so he's very dangerous. He's good everywhere,” said Bhullar.

