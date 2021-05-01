VisMin: Dumaguete sets do-or-die with ARQ after bruising match with Tabogon

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Dumaguete muscled its way to a 67-65 victory in overtime, outhustling Tabogon in a fiercely fought match in their stepladder playoffs of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Saturday.

It was a very intense game from both sides with players bruised, battered, and even bloodied. But Dumaguete came on top at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu to earn the right to take on the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu in a do-or-die game on Sunday for the last semifinals ticket.

Tied at 63-all in the extra period, Ronald Roy knocked down a booming three to shove Dumaguete ahead, 66-63, with 1:37 left in the game.

Tabogon then pulled to within one, 65-66, after Jethro Sombero and Harold Arboleda split their trips to the charity stripe.

The Voyagers had a shot at securing the lead but guard Joemari Lacastesantos called a timeout when they had none, resulting to a technical foul.

Jaybie Mantilla made the free-throw to up Dumaguete’s lead to two, 67-65, time down to just seven seconds.

Arboleda missed a three-pointer in the ensuing play while Arvie Bringas bricked his fadeaway jumper as time expired, allowing Dumaguete to escape with the victory.

Mantilla, Roy, and Mark Doligon all came double-double performances in the league’s very first overtime match.

Mantilla came away with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals while Doligon added 17 markers, 10 boards, two dimes, a steal, and a block.

Roy, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Marikina, chipped in 11 points and 12 boards.

