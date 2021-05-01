Boxing: Philippine Navy honors Ancajas for successful title defense

Jerwin Ancajas receives the "Gawad sa Kaunlaran” Award. Photo from the Naval Reserve Command Facebook page

World junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas was feted by the the Philippine Navy for his successful title defense against mandatory challenger Jonathan Rodriguez, recently.

The Navy accorded Ancajas the "Gawad sa Kaunlaran” Award in a ceremony held at the Hall of Flags of the Navy headquarters on Saturday.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Panginoon sa binigay na pagkataon na makapagsilbi sa ating Bayan at sa Philippine Navy. Sobrang masaya po ako na mabigyan ng karangalan sa Philippine navy,” said Ancajas, a military reservist in the Navy with a rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.

“Hangad ko pa makapagbigay ng karangalan at dadalhin ko ang pangalan ng Philippine Navy at Marines sa buong mundo," he said.

The “Gawad sa Kaunlaran” Award is the second-highest distinction given by the Armed Forces of the Philippines to civilians and government officials in recognition of invaluable achievement in pursuit of socioeconomic and other non-combat activities.

It was handed by Commander of Naval Reserve Command, RADM Dordvin Jose Legaspi in behalf of the Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy VADM Giovanni Carlo Bacordo.

Ancajas successfully defended his IBF junior bantamweight title for the ninth time via a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Rodriguez.

He floored Mexican challenger down in the eighth round with a barrage of punches that helped swing the fight in his favor. It was the first time Rodriguez was knocked down in his career.

Ancajas is set to fly to Zamboanga City where he will begin camp in preparation for their next fight.

