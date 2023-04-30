World Cup draw 'could have been better for Gilas,' says Chot

Chot Reyes during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas will be meeting familiar foes in the first round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 after being grouped with Italy, Dominican Republic and Angola following the draw on Saturday.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said he is okay with the group, although he thinks it could have been better.

"This is the World Cup so there’s no such thing as an easy draw," he said.

"The best way to categorize it is, not ideal but it could have been better. I would have hoped that last pick would have been Ivory Coast instead of Angola because I think that Angola is a tougher team," he explained.

Gilas Pilipinas has history with all three teams: they were crushed by Italy, 108-62, in their first game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, before absorbing a tough 84-81 defeat to Angola to close out the group round.

They then lost to the Dominican Republic, 94-67, in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2021 when Gilas featured a youthful team that included Kai Sotto and SJ Belangel.

The positive side of the grouping is that now they already have clarity regarding their competitors.

"Like I said, it is what it is," he said.

"Good thing is we have some clarity on who we are playing and what kind of preparation is necessary to be our best."

The next phase for the team, said Reyes, is to make sure they get more than adequate preparations for the FIBA World Cup.

"That’s really going to be determined by how well we can get together, play together and how many quality tune up games we can get," said the national team tactician.

Reyes said their overseas training was what helped Gilas reach the FIBA World Cup in 2014.

"That’s what we were able to do in 2014, we were able to get a good tune up preparation schedule. So in World Cup time 20145 we were in very high level," he said.

"But if we come in with the the game we brought in 2014 is not going to be enough. We have to be much, much better."



