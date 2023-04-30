Women's cricket team assured of silver in SEA Games

The Philippine women's cricket team is expected to deliver at least a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, its national sports association said on Saturday.

This, after the Filipinas emerged triumphant over host nation Cambodia in a T10 match, 45-44.

The Filipinas can secure a gold with another win in their next match.

The Philippines are competing in the short form versions of cricket in the SEA Games, with men's and women's teams to play 6s, T10, and T20.

Meanwhile, Filipinos bombed out of contention in the Ouk Chaktrang chess event, also on Saturday.

Edmundo Oseo Gatos finished fifth in Group A with a win in five matches, while Angelo Abundo Young had the same record in Group B.

The men's Under-22 football team absorbed a 3-0 defeat to Indonesia to open their campaign at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.