UAAP: Laure, UST outlast gutsy UP in five sets

UST captain Eya Laure. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Eya Laure finished what Imee Hernandez started in the fifth set as the University of Santo Tomas outlasted the University of the Philippines, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses squandered a two-set lead but recovered in the decider to seize a 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6 triumph in their last game of the UAAP Season 85 elimination round.

UST finished the elimination round with a 10-4 win-loss record. They will be the fourth seed in the semifinals and will play top-seeded De La Salle University (13-1) in the Final 4.

The Lady Spikers are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Hernandez propelled the Tigresses to a quick 4-1 lead in the fifth set, before back-to-back hits by Laure gave UST an insurmountable 11-3 advantage. Another Laure attack put UST at match point, 14-4, and she finished off the game with a kill from the pipe.

Laure finished with 28 points on 26 kills and two blocks.

UP wrapped up the season with a 1-13 record.