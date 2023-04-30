UAAP: FEU-D to battle Adamson in boys' 3x3 semis

FEU-Diliman's JR Pasaol. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman completed a sweep of the UAAP Season 85 High School Boys' 3x3 Basketball Tournament's Pool A, while National University Nazareth School needed the tiebreaker advantage to top Pool B on Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

After two dominant wins against University of the Philippines Integrated School (21-15) and Ateneo High School (20-10) on Day 1 on Saturday, the Baby Tamaraws needed to dig deep against the University of Santo Tomas to secure a 21-19 (8:12) victory and complete the pool play sweep.

With the game tied at 19-all with 1:48 left, Tiger Cub Charles Bucsit fouled JR Pasaol, resulting in UST's seventh foul. Seven fouls in the three-a-side game mean two free throws for the opponent.

JR, brother of former Philippine No. 2-ranked 3x3 player Alvin Pasaol, calmly sank the two free throws to seal the win.

Pasaol finished the game with 10 points, while Kirby Mongcopa added five points.

Ateneo also advances to the knockout rounds of this demonstration tournament after beating UPIS, 18-12.

The Blue Eagles, who finished pool play with a 2-1 record, will take on the Bullpups in the semis.

Pool B play had a three-way tie between NUNS, Adamson University, and De La Salle-Zobel, after the Bullpups suffered a stunning 21-19 (9:42) loss to the Baby Falcons, while the Junior Archers defeated the University of the East, 19-15.

All three squads ended pool play with identical 2-1 slates.

In 3x3, ties are broken through total points scored, which resulted in the Bullpups (61 pts) and the Baby Falcons (60) advancing to the Final Four. The Junior Archers only totaled 55 points in three games played.

Gene Carillo willed Adamson in its do-or-die encounter against NUNS, producing 13 points, including the game-winning free throw with 1:48 remaining.

FEU-D takes on Adamson while NUNS squares off against Ateneo in the knockout semis later in the day.

Over at the girls' side, NUNS completed a four-game sweep after making short work of Adamson, 21-7 (9:42), before taking a 17-12 win over De La Salle-Zobel.

The Lady Bullpups take on the Junior Tigresses in the final. NUNS defeated UST in the elimination round yesterday, 15-10.

Coming off a stellar Day 1 run, Lady Bullpup Cielo Pagdulagan continued her impressive performance in Day 2, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Adamson, while finishing with six points and five rebounds against DLSZ.

Meanwhile, UST romped Adamson, 22-9 (9:04), to secure the last final ticket. Karylle Sierba and Ayesha Pescandor took charge for the Tigresses in the game, scoring 12 and eight points, respectively.