MANILA – After three weeks of competing at the M25 Jakarta tournament, No. 3 seeds Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand finished as semifinalists anew after figuring in two tiebreak sets and bowing out in the 10-point match decider.

In the first leg of the Indonesian event, Alcantara and Isaro posted a semifinal result while in the following edition, they emerged as runners-up.

During the semis of the third leg on Friday, the Filipino-Thai team fell to second seeds Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei and Parikshit Somani of India, 7-6(5), 6-7(1), 1-10, at the Sultan Hotel Tennis Court.

Alcantara and Isaro had one ace versus Ho and Somani’s six aces, and both tandems committed three doubles faults and won only one break point each.

In the opening set, Alcantara and Isaro saved two break points in the eighth game to level at 4-4.

At 6-6, they proceeded to a tiebreak where the Filipino and Thai clinched a mini break to lead at 5-3.

Despite losing the 11th point, they immediately broke back to claim the first set, 7-6(5).

Alcantara and Isaro fought off a 0-2 deficit in the second set, and saved two more break points to advance to 5-4.

Ho and Somani held for 6-6, and the No. 2 seeds went on to dominate the tiebreak with a 6-0 edge.

They won the second set, 7-6(1), to force a decider where they once again blanked their foes, 5-0, by firing an ace.

After Alcantara and Isaro managed to clinch one point to trail at 1-6, Ho and Somani stormed to victory, 10-1, after their opponents served a double fault.

The second-seeded pair, however, lost in the final versus Australian top seeds Matthew Romios and Brandon Walkin, 5-7, 4-6.

In the first round, Alcantara and Ho defeated wildcards Justin Barki of Indonesia and Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands, 7-5, 7-5.

They also won in straight sets in the quarterfinals against Indonesians Nathan Barki and Christopher Rungkat, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Alcantara and Isaro have bagged two International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles titles at the 2022 M25 Tay Ninh in Vietnam and 2023 M25 New Delhi in India.

The 31-year-old Alcantara, who has a total of six ITF men’s doubles crowns, will next see action in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

In the past two editions of the SEA Games, Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon competed in an all-Filipino final against Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales.

Alcantara and Patrombon won the men’s doubles gold in Manila in 2019, then settled for silver in the 2022 Hanoi Games in Vietnam.

