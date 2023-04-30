NU guard Pat Yu passes civil engineering board exams

NU guard Patrick Yu. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- National University cager Patrick Yu was one of the 5,887 passers in the board exams for civil engineers, the team announced.

"I feel blessed and thankful that the Lord gave me this opportunity. It really feels good that my hard work paid off," said Yu, who still has two years of eligibility for the Bulldogs.

Yu follows in the footsteps of older brother Dave Wilson Yu who was himself a reliable reserve for National U before becoming a licensed civil engineer.

"I can attest to the NU saying that goes: 'Education that works.' All the knowledge I gained from college helped me during my review season," said Yu.

"Proud kami, siyempre, kay Pat, at even kay Dave before, kasi

pinatunayan nilang student and athlete kami rito sa NU. Looking forward kaming lahat makalaro ulit ang isang engineer," said head coach Jeff Napa.

Yu, a 6-foot-3 playmaker, has been away from the Bulldogs for the last four months to review for the board exams. He is coming off a breakout campaign in UAAP Season 85, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 16 minutes.

He is expected to remain a fixture in NU's backcourt that is led by Kean Baclaan and Steve Nash Enriquez, along with Jake Figueroa and John Galinato.

The Bulldogs have also added NBTC's No. 3 ranked player, Reinhard Jumamoy, RJ Colonia (NBTC no. 17), Pervy Timbang, and Bobby Mark Parks.

In the 23-year-old's breakout last season, the Bulldogs entered the Final Four for the first time since 2015 with a 9-5 record before falling to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.