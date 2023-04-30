NCAA: Arellano U claims 4th straight cheerleading crown

MANILA -- Arellano University ruled the NCAA cheerleading competition for the fourth straight time on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

With the explosive performance despite parading an all-rookie roster, the Chief squad won their fifth title overall with 245.5 points.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta's Altas Perp Squad, the winningest program with nine championships, had 227.5 points to settle for second for the fourth season in a row.

With 215.5 points, Letran Cheering Squad completed the podium finishers. It was the Muralla-based side's best run since also placing third in 2012.

Mapua's Cheerping Cardinals, meanwhile, did not make a podium finish after a fourth place run with 210.5 points.

San Beda had 204 points followed by Emilio Aguinaldo College (196.5), College of Saint Benilde (183.5), San Sebastian (155.5), Lyceum of the Philippines University (155.5) and Jose Rizal University (138.5).

Champions and winners of NCAA Season 98's events such as basketball, volleyball, track and field, swimming, beach volleyball, online taekwondo, and online chess were honored.

The event also saw EAC turning over the hosting duties for Season 99 to Jose Rizal University.