MANILA -- Alleiah Malaluan of De La Salle University earned a morale booster on Saturday, as the Lady Spikers capped off their UAAP Season 85 elimination round campaign on a high note.

The sophomore outside hitter finished with six points off the bench in the Lady Spikers’ straight-set rout of the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

“Pwede siyang good platform para ma-up yung confidence ko since sa ibang games wala talaga. So I’m really trying to get my confidence back,” Malaluan said.

The Lady Spikers missed the services of the 5-foot-10 Malaluan during the first four games of Season 85 due to a minor knee injury.

“Sobrang saya kasi finally nakalaro na ulit, pero at the same time we need to work on things pa,” she added.

Malaluan, who was an MVP candidate last season, finished the Season 84 elimination round with 171 attacks, 15 service aces, and seven blocks.

As for Lady Spikers interim coach Noel Orcullo, Malaluan’s slowly improving performance is a ‘welcome addition’ to the Lady Spikers, who are heading to the Final Four with an almost unblemished record.

“Si Leiah naman can play opposite and outside so malaking bagay. Like, nadagdagan pa yung arsenal namin sa opposite, although pwede rin naman namin siyang gamitin sa outside,” Orcullo explained.

