B.League: Sotto helps Hiroshima take down Shimane

Hiroshima center Kai Sotto. (c) B.LEAGUE

The playoff-bound Hiroshima Dragonflies pulled off an 87-74 victory over the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Saturday at the Matsue City Gymnasium, with Filipino center Kai Sotto contributing heavily.

Sotto made four of his eight shots for 12 points, to go along with his eight rebounds and one block in a productive 18-minute stint.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. netted 23 points and 10 boards for the Dragonflies, who improved to 40-16 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Despite the result of the game, the Dragonflies remain locked in third place in the Western Conference, while Shimane is in second with their 45-12 win-loss slate.

Perrin Buford exploded for 30 points for the Susanoo Magic.

Dwight Ramos fired 24 points along with five rebounds and three steals to help the Levanga Hokkaido defeat the Sendai 89ers, 81-74, at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Levanga hiked its record to 18-39.

Other Filipinos faltered on Saturday, however.

Thirdy Ravena's 18-point, five-rebound effort could not keep the San-En NeoPhoenix from absorbing a 98-80 setback to the Niigata Albirex BB at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Already out of contention for a playoff spot, San-En fell to 22-35.

The Shiga Lakes remain in the danger zone after an 86-74 defeat against the Utsunomiya Brex at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Kiefer Ravena put up 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes but he could not keep the Lakes from suffering their 44th loss of the season.

At 13-44, Shiga has the second-worst record in the league, just above Niigata (12-45).

Ray Parks Jr. has yet to play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins due to injury, but they had enough firepower to take down Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 80-64.

Taito Nakahigashi led Nagoya with 17 points and Alan Williams added 15 points and 19 rebounds. The Diamond Dolphins improved to 40-17 for fourth place in the West.

Wright had 15 points and six assists in a losing effort for Kyoto, who are now 21-36.

Carl Tamayo was benched in Ryukyu's 75-64 win over Osaka Evessa. The Golden Kings have a 46-11 record, good for the No. 1 seed in the West.