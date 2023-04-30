B.League: Ramos, Levanga complete weekend sweep of Sendai

Dwight Ramos in action for Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido sailed to a second straight win over the Sendai 89ers, 86-74, on Sunday at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Levanga completed a weekend sweep of Sendai after having won Saturday's match, 81-74. Ramos, after scoring 24 points in the first game, contributed seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist this time around.

Shawn Long had 33 points to lead Levanga, which improved to 19-39 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League heading into the closing stretch of their campaign.

Ramos was the only Filipino import in Division 1 to deliver on Sunday, however.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes slumped to an 81-68 loss against the Utsunomiya Brex, dropping their record to 13-45.

Ravena put up eight points, six rebounds, and two assists for the Lakes, who are in danger of relegation as they are tied for the worst record in the league with Niigata Albirex BB.

Niigata had claimed its 13th win after routing Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, 87-69, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The younger Ravena had seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes. San-En fell to 22-36, as they lost back-to-back games.

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies were dealt an 87-65 demolition by the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

It was a bounce-back win for Shimane, after Hiroshima had stunned them, 87-74, on Saturday night. Both teams are headed to the B.League playoffs, with Shimane carrying a 46-12 slate while Hiroshima is at 40-17.

Sotto was limited to just three points and three rebounds in 12 minutes in the loss.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, still without Ray Parks Jr., clobbered Kyoto Hannaryz, 77-58, at the Dolphins Arena.

Matthew Wright had just three points for Kyoto, though he also had six assists.

Former University of the Philippines standout Carl Tamayo was not on the active roster in Ryukyu's 86-72 victory over the Osaka Evessa at the Okinawa Arena.