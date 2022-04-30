MPL Season 9: RSG Philippines secures first Grand Finals slot

RSG Philippines celebrate their win against TNC Pro Team, after securing the first grand finals slot in MPL-Philippines Season 9. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines on Saturday secured the first slot in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Grand Finals in Season 9 after upending fellow title contenders TNC Pro Team in the upper bracket.

They also secured a slot in the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) to be held in Malaysia in June.

TNC Pro Team will go down the lower bracket where they will face a wax-hot Omega Esports squad on Sunday.

Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto dominated Game 1 with his Baxia, earning 9 kills, no deaths, and one dime during a dominant game for the Kingslayers.

Well-timed Real World Manipulations by Arvee “Aqua” Antonio allowed Eman "EMANN" Sangco to come alive in the mid-frame of Game 2.

Aqua earned the MVP honors in Game 2 with 2 kills and 12 assists.

RSG snowballed in Game 3, controlling the map entirely thanks to exploits by Aqua, and EMANN.