MPL Season 9: Onic PH out of title race as Omega march on

Onic PH share a huddle prior to their match against Omega Esports.

MANILA - Onic Philippines were sent out of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs after a sweep by Omega Esports, who advanced in the lower bracket Saturday.

Onic started strong as Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol secured early kills with his Lancelot. But Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's Tyrant's Rage-Flicker combo with his signature Khufra sealed Game 1 in favor of Omega.

Onic decided to mix things up by stealing Ch4knu's Khufra for captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy in Game 2.

But a lord steal turned things around for Omega, with the "comeback kings" pulling off a snowball in the mid-game to reach match point.

Ch4knu earned the MVP honors in Game 1 and Game 2 as he provided crucial pick-offs to secure kills for his teammates.

Onic drew two early kills, but pick-offs by Ch4knu let the "comeback kings" pull ahead from the 4th minute.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas piled on the pressure in the map, amassing 9 kills in the first 10 minutes to send a hapless Onic PH squad out of the playoffs.

Kelra notched the MVP honors in Game 3.

Using the lineup which propelled them to the Grand Finals of the M3 world championships, Onic PH ended the regular season at 4th place, as it sought to find the groove it had in December.

Omega will face the loser of the match between RSG Philippines and TNC Pro Team.