MANILA – Dylan "Light" Catipon is arguably the breakout star of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9.

And as the first full tank-support player to win the regular season MVP award, he couldn't help but feel happy over the increasing recognition towards the role of roamers in the game.

"Siguro sobrang saya kasi usually ang nakikita ng mga tao is yung junglers, 'yung flashy roles eh kami, parang support lang so sobrang saya ako and knowing galing ako sa Top 8 [team] tapos umangat, bumawi talaga, talagang revenge arc," the former TNC Pro Team player shared to reporters after RSG Philippines' win against Onic PH Friday evening.

Before entering RSG Philippines, Light underwent a tryout period, where head coach Brian "Panda" Lim picked him among a pool of professional and amateur players.

And the Southeast Asian Games-gold medal winning coach has continuously stressed Light's integral role in forming the team's chemistry, even calling him a "better player" than he was.

"Light's one of those players who can change a decision agad. Thing is that he is a very good information scale ... Together with Aqua's synchronization. Sometimes they don't talk but they know each other's movements," Panda said.

"I think he's a better player than me."

Entering their anticipated match against TNC Pro Team for the coveted first slot in the Grand Finals on Saturday night, Light now feels confident about their preparations.

"Positive vibes lang tapos kayang kaya namin tapatan ang TNC. Pantay pantay ang laban. Abangan niyo," Light said.