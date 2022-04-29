Will Kiefer Ravena (pictured) return to the PBA? Or will he pursue more opportunities overseas? It’s up to the star playmaker to decide, says NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. Japan B.League Media Bureau

After an impressive debut playing in the Japan B. League as one of the premier players of the Shiga Lake Stars, Kiefer Ravena is set to return home on May 10 to discuss his plans.

NLEX Road Warriors general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao confirmed the development on the team’s official website.

Whether Ravena ends up signing a new deal with the Road Warriors in the PBA or continues pursuing a career overseas remains up in the air.

“He’s the one going to decide on that,” said Guiao, regarding Ravena’s plans. “Pag-uusapan pa lang namin ’yan once na umuwi siya.”

Ravena signed a one-season deal with the Lake Stars, months after getting a three-year extension from the Road Warriors.

Although there was a resistance from the PBA in allowing the second generation player from seeing action in the B.League as his signed contract was also binding with Asia’s pioneering professional league’s UPC, the Road Warriors decided to release him and allowed him to pursue his aspirations playing for the Lake Stars.

Ravena vowed to return to his mother team to continue his PBA career right after the B. League season, but he will have to renegotiate as the previous contract had already been rescinded after he signed up with the Lake Stars.

Despite missing the services of Ravena, NLEX was able to reach the playoffs of the PBA’s two conferences in the season just passed.

In the Philippine Cup, the Road Warriors, seeded No.7 in the quarterfinals, pushed the Meralco Bolts to the limit before losing the knockout game in the quarterfinal round.

The Road Warriors placed second in the elimination round of the Governors’ Cup, but had to pay the heavy price of losing potential best import winner K.J. McDaniels, who had to be replaced by Cameron Clark.

NLEX also lost key players such as top rookie player Calvin Oftana in the elimination round of the season-ending conference and talented guard Matt Nieto in the playoffs, but still reached the final four before getting eliminated by eventual champion Barangay Ginebra.

Should Ravena come back to the Road Warriors, the team has a more promising future where he could join rising stars Oftana, Nieto, Justin Chua, team captain Kevin Alas and veteran JR Quinahan among others.