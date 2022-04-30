Coach Chot Reyes during a practice session with the Gilas Pilipinas SEA Games team. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE PHOTO

The search for the future of the Philippines men’s national basketball program continues, as Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes flew to the United States to look for possible additions to the country’s youth teams.

Reyes visited Southern California with the help of the Fil-Am Nation Select to see prospects for the under-14 and 18 teams.

The multi-titled coach said he was grateful to those who attended and supported the tryouts, which will establish a good relationship between Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the players’ families abroad.

“There's a lot of talent and I appreciated the fact that, especially the parents, went out of their way to make sure they brought their kids here,” Reyes said.

“The most important thing is we established the network because even if these kids don’t make it to any of the current teams I think the relationships that are established are going to help the federation, SBP’s program moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Nation Select founder Cris Gopez, once recruited by Reyes in the late 1990s, was also elated to help.

“With all this happening, it’s good to see that working with coach Chot, SBP organization, filtering all that talent is something we want to be able to accomplish,” Gopez said.

Reyes is beefing up the national team, which is gearing for at least two upcoming tournaments. He, however, is hoping that the standout athletes are also eligible to play.

One of the players whose eligibility is still being examined is NCAA champion Remy Martin, who is now part of the NBA Draft process.

“We’ve been in touch with Remy since way way back. We just need to be able to figure out the documentation because the most important thing is if he’s eligible to play as a local or not. So that's the most important thing,” he said.

For student-athletes, it’s a chance of a lifetime to begin building a connection with the Gilas program.

“It was great. Every time I step on the court, I just want to get better, that’s pretty much what happened. The coaches are great; they know what they’re talking about,” high-school senior Isaiah Cabebe said.

Cabebe is among the pool of players trying to get their shot at the national team when they participate at the Alex Cabagnot Classic in Las Vegas this weekend.

Among the coaches helping out is the father of NBA star Jordan Clarkson, Mike. – With reports from Steve Angeles ABS-CBN News North America Bureau