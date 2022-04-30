Fil-Am Willie Morrison III got back at John Albert Mantua in the men’s shot put to cap the Philippine Athletics Championships at the PhilSports track oval in Pasig City Friday afternoon.

Morrison, who now calls Baguio his second home, bagged his second straight gold medal by heaving 17.06 meters on his fourth try. This was his second discus throw mint since Thursday.

Mantua took the early lead with a throw of 16.88 meters in his third try but could do no better. He settled for second place.

John Michael Fajardo of Metasports AC (13.94) was third on the podium in the two-day meet organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“This was a fine meet for me and I am glad that Joseph is here to really push me to do better and defend my shot put in the Vietnam SEA Games,” said Morrison.

Morrison set a new SEA Games and national record of 18.38 meters in winning the gold medal in his debut in the regional sports showcase held at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac when the country hosted the meet three years ago.

Meanwhile, the prize find of national pole vault coach Emerson Obiena, Hockett Delos Santos, set a new benchmark in jumping 5.05 meters on his second try at the height.

It is a marked 5-centimeter improvement over the 5 meters flat he set in the Patafa-organized meet in Baguio last Feb. 24.

Even more significant is that his performance would have been good for bronze in the SEA Games, considering that Malaysia’s Iskandar Alawi placed third in the event in the 2019 Philippine edition with a jump of 5 meters.

The lanky Iligan City, Isabela native tried to clear 5.15 meters but failed on his three attempts in the competition.

La Salle’s Francis Obiena, the son of coach Emerson's sibling Ed, was second (4.50), and his brother Matt David was third (3.70) in last tune-up competition of the national team before they plunge into action in the 31st Vietnam SEA Games in Hanoi.