VisMin Cup: KCS-Mandaue builds momentum heading to semis

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City pummeled Dumaguete, 78-50, to cap its elimination round campaign at the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on a rousing note Friday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

KCS now has a record of 8-2 record and will wait for its opponent in the semifinals, which begins on Tuesday. It enjoys a twice-to-beat advantage against its foe in the semis.

KCS head coach Mike Reyes was pleased with his team’s defense, which will be crucial against their opponent in the semifinals.

“Of course, maganda ang morale nila pero mas importante is our defensive schemes are getting more consistent than before. We are also addressing the rebounding. I think we are more than ready for the semis,” said Reyes.

KCS pounced on a fading Dumaguete that was just coming off a tough win versus Tabogon on Thursday night and erected a 17-point lead at halftime, 37-20.

Jaybie Mantilla, who starred in Dumaguete's win against Tabogon, played just 12 minutes and was not able to play in the second half after suffering a leg cramp.

The second half was all KCS as Ping Exciminiano, who had been hampered by a strained hamstring all tournament long, finally got going, scoring on strong drives to the basket to lead the team to the 28-point victory.

Exciminiano finished with a team-high 16 points along with four rebounds and three steals.

Assistant coach Jabby Bautista said he and the rest of the squad are just happy to see Exciminiano, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in January 2020, out on the floor once again.

“Getting better na si Ping. His groove sa game is medyo okay na. Pero ayun nga every time tatakbo siya, natatakot kami,” said Bautista. “Good thing is okay naman ngayon. Lahat masaya kasi he’s back!”

FROM THE ARCHIVES