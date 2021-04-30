Team Lakay coach says one mistake led to Folayang's defeat

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said they did everything to prepare former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang for his match against Japan's Shinya Aoki.

But the Japanese legend is such a grappling genius with a lot of tricks under his sleeve. Folayang fell one of those tricks and got submitted via an armbar in their trilogy bout on Thursday night.

Following his ward's loss, Sangiao watched the fight tape to find out what went wrong.

"Pinaghandaan naman natin ng husto... May time na nag-attempt siya ng takedown, pero na-stop ni Eduard," said Sangiao in his analysis of the bout.

But when the two were fighting for position against the cage, Aoki did something they did not anticipate.

Aoki, known as the "Grandmaster of Flying Submissions," faked a standing triangle attempt only to slide down and hook one of Folayang's legs.

"Bigla siyang bumaba. Yun ang hindi inexpect ni Eduard na depensahan... pagbaba nakahook na 'yung paa," said Sangiao.

With the maneuver, Aoki was able to successfully take Folayang to the ground where the Japanese is more dangerous.

Aoki quickly wrapped Folayang's legs and worked his way to secure a full mount.

It was just a mater of time for Aoki to find the opening to trap Folayang into an armbar.

"It's his (Aoki) night... nakikita natin na tinry ni Eduard na makawala. Pero mundo ni Aoki ang grappling," said Sangiao.

This, however, does not mean it's the end of the line for Folayang, who has lost his third straight match.

Sangiao said the two might even meet in the future.

"Third round pa lang nila. Hindi natin alam kung best of five pala. Wala sa bokabularyo niyang magretire. Sinabi niya back to training, work on his ground, on his wrestling," said Sangiao.

RELATED VIDEO