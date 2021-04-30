NBA: Hot-shooting Durant leads Nets to rout of Pacers

Nets forward Kevin Durant passes the ball against Pacers guard Caris LeVert and forward JaKarr Sampson their game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 29.Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Kevin Durant shot 16-of-24 from the floor en route to matching his season-high of 42 points, Alize Johnson recorded 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets completed a season sweep of the Indiana Pacers with a 130-113 win, Thursday in Indianapolis.

Brooklyn (43-20) has dealt with injury issues much of the season, and Thursday was no exception with Kyrie Irving announced as a late scratch from the lineup due to groin soreness.

Durant carried the load with 26.9-point per game scorer Irving sidelined, pacing the Nets to a 52.8 percent night shooting from the floor. All five Nets starters scored in double-figures, with Jeff Green, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet all hitting for 14 points and Tyler Johnson adding 11.

Durant helped supplement the team's scoring with a game-high 10 assists. Brooklyn's balanced scoring and effective shooting led to an almost wire-to-wire lead that swelled to as many as 23 points before a late Pacers rally.

Indiana (29-33) went on a 13-2 run spanning the first 4:52 of the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to seven points. Doug McDermott scored four of his 15 points off the bench during the run.

But Brooklyn responded with a game-ending, 17-7 burst during which Durant scored his final six points.

Despite 36 points from Caris LeVert, which included a 5-of-9 performance shooting from 3-point range, Indiana made just 42.7 percent of its field-goal attempts and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Aaron Holiday shot 2-of-5 from long range en route to 12 points. Oshae Brissett also hit 2-of-5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

With 11.6-per game rebounder Domantas Sabonis sidelined by a back injury, Indiana was beaten on the boards 50-38. Green's seven rebounds were second-most to Johnson's career-best performance for Brooklyn.

