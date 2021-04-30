Having someone like Clarkson a big deal for Gilas, says Norwood

It will be a big deal for Gilas Pilipinas to have someone like Jordan Clarkson in future FIBA campaigns, according to Gilas veteran Gabe Norwood.

This, as the Fil-American Utah Jazz guard player has developed immensely, gaining years of playing experience in the NBA.

"Lord willing that happens and Lord willing he's here," Rain or Shine's Norwood said in an interview on The Game, when asked about the possibility of having Clarkson for Gilas.

"Internationally, I think he just ups everybody's game. With the young talent that we have, that's all those guys need - a little push."

Clarkson has repeatedly said he is willing to wear the Gilas jersey again if he gets the green light from FIBA.

However, the world governing body in basketball still would not consider him a local despite Clarkson securing his Philippine passport before the age of 16.

Norwood has developed a bond with the 6-foot-5 shooter, having known Clarkson since the latter's playing days with Missouri in the NCAA Division 1.

Norwood sent him a pair of Kobe shoes (Nike Kobe 9 EM Philippines) as a gift.

"When he declared for the draft it just so happened to be training with my college teammate... that's how I got connection with the shoes, sent the shoes out to him," said Norwood.

"I let him know how and understand the support he has here in the (Philippines) and how's that's gonna be with him for the rest of his career."

Clarkson was able to join the national team in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and this was before he became a leading candidate for NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

"The way he's playing right now, if he continues to get better, he's going to put us on a whole another level in terms of international play, especially in Asia," said Norwood.

