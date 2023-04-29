UAAP: UP sweeps ballroom competitions

The University of the Philippines dominated the UAAP Season 85 Ballroom Formation Competition. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines dominated the UAAP Season 85 Ballroom Formation Competition, bagging all three titles at stake on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena in Manila.

Unlike in past seasons when only Latin and Standard were held, the UAAP added the Latin Mixed to the competition, last held in UAAP Season 81.

"It wasn't expected," said UP head coach Lalaine Pereña. "I told them from the start, 'If we don't win, we won't participate.' It's a matter of you being decided.

"Our goal is to get the first championship in Latin Mixed, claim the three-peat in Latin, and reclaim the Standard," she added.

And the UP Ballroom Formation Team did just that.

Leading the sweep was UP's third consecutive Latin title with a score of 88.2, dancing to the tune of the 80's classic film, Grease.

The group gathered enough points to top the event over Far Eastern University Dance Company (85.5) and University of Santo Tomas Sinag Ballroom Dance Company (84.7) in that order.

UP recaptured the Standard championship, scoring 80.4, with UST and Adamson University Dance Company coming in second and third place, with scores of 76.2 and 75.9, respectively.

Finally, the Fighting Maroons bagged the first-ever Latin Mixed category, an event featuring a group dance to chachacha, rumba, and jive, with a score of 87 points.

UST finished second with 86.7, while FEU completed the podium with 81.

Adamson also participated in the Latin Mixed and Latin events.