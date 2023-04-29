The National University Bulldogs are headed to the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The National University Bulldogs asserted their mastery over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-11, 28-26, 16-25, 25-23 to complete their elimination round sweep in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The three-peat-seeking Bulldogs earned an outright Finals berth and forced a stepladder format in the Final Four after claiming their 32nd straight victory dating back to Season 81 in 2019.

“Sobrang saya kasi sa tinagal-tagal na natigil yung sa men’s (volleyball) almost four years. Sobrang saya namin kasi yung pinaghirapan namin sa ensayo nagbunga naman,” said NU veteran Nico Almendras.

Rookie hitter Buds Buddin led the charge for the Bulldogs and delivered 19 points, built on 15 attacks and four service aces.

Meanwhile, Kennry Malinis made his presence felt on both ends of the floor and dished out 13 attacks and four blocks.

NU wasted no time and dominated the match after a Nico Almendras off-the-block hit, 12-5. It was then followed by three consecutive service aces courtesy of Michael Buddin that stretched the lead to double digits, 15-5, en route to a set victory.

The Bulldogs’ momentum was slowed down after committing nine errors in the second frame, giving the Blue Eagles a slim two-point lead late in the set, 20-18.

However, the Katipunan-based squad failed to seize the opportunity as the Dante Alinsurin-led squad forced a deuce and eventually claimed the two-set advantage, 28-26.

With their tournament lives on the line, Ateneo extended the match in the third set behind Ken Batas, who erupted for 32 points in the losing effort.

“Syempre, nakakainis yung ganon na sana straight sets namin pero natural lang naman na nangyayari sa game ‘yun kaya sabi ko sa kanila simula ulit, strong start tayo,” shared NU team captain Joshua Retamar, who finished with 22 excellent sets.

Buddin shut down Ateneo’s hopes for a deciding frame with a powerful hit to end the match, 25-23.

The Blue Eagles are now at 7-7 and will have to wait for the results of the DLSU Green Archers and FEU Tamaraws’ matches which are both at 7-6 as of writing.

