The De La Salle Green Spikers are headed to the Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The De La Salle Green Spikers have secured their first Final Four appearance since UAAP Season 75 in 2013.

This, after the Green Spikers toppled the Lloyd Josafat-less University of the East Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday evening at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Noel Kampton collected 20 points and nine excellent receptions for the Green Spikers, who are now the third seed with an 8-6 record.

Meanwhile, team captain Vince Maglinao and John Mark Ronquillo delivered 14 points each.

The Taft-based squad led by as many as nine points in the opening set, 24-15, after Kampton denied a Joshua Pozas attack.

Colabat and Mangahis again played heroes during the last two possessions of the second set to tie the match.

The Green Spikers completely shut down the Red Warriors in the third frame and tallied five blocks while only allowing 13 points.

UE put up a gallant fight in the fourth set, but it wasn’t enough to force a decider.

UE capped off its UAAP Season 85 campaign with a 5-9 record.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.