UAAP: FEU, NU lead way in 3x3 basketball

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman and National University Nazareth School topped their respective pools at the conclusion of Day 1 of the UAAP Season 85 High School Boys' 3x3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

Despite this tournament being a demonstration event since this is the inaugural edition, the Mau Belen-coached Baby Tamaraws and the Kevin de Castro-mentored Bullpups loaded their lineups for the meet.

With JR Pasaol, brother of former Philippine No. 2-ranked 3x3 player Alvin, leading the charge, FEU-D cruised past University of the Philippines Integrated School, 21-15 (7:30), and Ateneo High School, 20-10, to top Pool A.

Pasaol, who is committed to play for the Tamaraws for college, fired a total of 14 points in Day 1 -- including nine points built on two deuces against the Maroons.

Also composing FEU-D are VJ Pre, Kirby Mongcopa, and Jedric Daa -- all of whom were also vital in the school's conquest of the high school 5-on-5 meet last month.

Meanwhile, NUNS was equally impressive in Pool B, romping University of the East, 21-14 (9:54), before a 21-16 (8:51) win over De La Salle-Zobel.

Reigning High School Boys' 5-on-5 MVP Reinhard Jumamoy did not have a problem in his transition to the three-a-side game, finishing with a 12 points against UE before following it up with a day-high 14 points against DLSZ.

Jumamoy's teammates are Pervi Timbang, RJ Colonia, and Angelo Demetria.

Both Ateneo and UST notched a win apiece in Pool A with the former outlasting the latter in overtime, 20-19, while the latter vented its ire on UPIS later in the day, 21-13 (7:45).

In Pool B, Charles Dimaano gave the three-man Junior Archers solo second, canning two clutch free throws in the first-to-two overtime to beat the Baby Falcons, 20-18.

Adamson holds a 1-1 record as well after defeating UE earlier in the day, 21-12 (8:19).

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the knockout semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

NUNS also stamped its class to open the round-robin girls' division, routing Ateneo 21-2 (6:44) in the fastest game of the day before outclassing fellow contender UST, 15-10.

In her UAAP debut, Cielo Pagdulagan was sensational, tallying 10 points and 11 rebounds against Ateneo before following it up with a nine-point outing against the Junior Tigresses.

BJ Villarin, Nicole Abong, and Alicia Villianueva compose the rest of the Lady Bullpups.

UST, one of two teams who played three games in the day, sits at second with a 2-1 record after notching wins against DLSZ (21-7 - 8:58) and Ateneo (18-7).

DLSZ is at third with a 1-1 record, owing to its 15-14 escape of Adamson while Ateneo sits at fourth with a 1-2 slate after also defeating Adamson, 16-13.

Blue Eagle Ysabel Lopez achieved the highest point total in a game for the day after dropping 15 of Ateneo's 16 points against the Baby Lady Falcons.

Only the top two teams in the girls' division will advance to the final on Sunday.

