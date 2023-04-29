The Philippine Azkals. Photo courtesy of FF Cambodia.

The Philippine Azkals surrendered late goals in each half and fell to a 3-0 loss to Indonesia in their first match of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh,Cambodia.

It was a sorry result for the Rob Gier-coached Under-22 Azkals, who kept in step with Indonesia for most of the first half but gave up the breakthrough goal to Marselino Ferdinan moments before the halftime break.

The young Azkals got a boost in the 60th, when Quincy Kammeraad saved a penalty from Rizky Ridho after Santiago Rublico was called for a foul inside the box.

Indonesia kept pressing in the second half but it was not until the 90th that they got their second goal, courtesy of Irfan. They got their third a couple of minutes later when Muhammad Fajar was left unmarked inside the box, and his volley sailed past Kammeraad.

The U-22 Azkals will play again in Group A on May 2 against host nation Cambodia, still at the Olympic Stadium.