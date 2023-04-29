Luis Scola’s advice to Gilas Pilipinas: You gotta believe

Argentine former NBA basketball player Luis Scola (L) and German former NBA basketball player Dirk Nowitzki (R) help each other in drawing tickets during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on April 29, 2023. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- Argentinian legend Luis Scola has given Gilas Pilipinas a tip on how to hurdle their foes in the coming FIBA World Cup 2023.

Scola, FIBA World Cup’s second all-time top scorer, said adequate preparation will go a long way for any team competing in basketball’s biggest stage.

“Be prepared. You gotta be prepared,” said Scola, who has helped Argentina nab a silver medal finish in the 2002 World Cup.

“It’s a tough competition and it happens in a month so you got be in shape. People underestimate that. When you’re in the World Cup you gotta be in shape since Day 1 and that’s not always easy.

“That’s will be my biggest advice.”

Gilas Pilipinas has been drawn with Italy, Dominican Republic and Angola in Group A of the first round competitions of the Cup.

Italy is likely to be spearheaded by 2022-2023 NBA Season Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, while Dominican Republic will be led by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Atlanta Hawks center Bruno Fernando will banner Angola.

Gilas Pilipinas needs to finish within the top two of their group to reach the next round.

“You gotta go for it even against power houses,” said Scola. “You gotta believe in it.”

"If you don't believe in something, there's zero percent chance of that to happen. When you got conviction, at least you have opportunity."

Meanwhile, Scola is enjoying his visit to the Philippines.

As FIBA World Cup's Global Ambassador, he helped oversee the official draw that took place at the Araneta Coliseum.

"People are really lovable here in the Philippines. They are great fanatics of basketball as you can see," he said.

"For us basketball players to have chance to come to a far away place and still be recognized and see people love the same game you love is important."