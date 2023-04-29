The De La Salle Lady Spikers finished the elimination round with a 13-1 win-loss record. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers capped off the elimination round with a straight-set win over the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Angel Canino led the Lady Spikers with 13 points built on 9 attacks, two blocks, and two service aces. Meanwhile, Jolina Dela Cruz added eight points and seven excellent digs.

DLSU ended the UAAP Season 85 elimination round at 13-1, their best record since UAAP Season 76.

“This is what I said last season, hindi pa tapos yung season. Mahaba pa ‘yan kahit na Final Four, we need to work hard still and parang kailangan namin panghawakan kung ano yung standing namin,” shared Alleiah Malaluan, who contributed six points off the bench.

After winning the opening frame with no difficulty, the top seed DLSU remained dominant in the second set.

The Taft-based squad led by as many as six in the second set, 17-11, courtesy of a service ace from Alleiah Malaluan.

DLSU never looked back in the third set to end the match in an empathic fashion.

The Lady Warriors ended their Season 85 run at 1-13, but promising hitter KC Cepada proved to be a bright spot for UE.

Cepada starred for the Lady Warriors with a game-high 16 points.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.