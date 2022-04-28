Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA – Before sending "super team" Echo Philippines out of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs, Omega Esports had never won against them in Season 9.

Now, they have avenged themselves by eliminating one of the most anticipated title contenders in the tournament. But Omega, dubbed the "comeback kings," acknowledged that the sweep was not expected.

"Alam namin na may baon sila samin eh, pero nu’ng first game ang alam namin hero namin sure win na kasi ’yung mismong hero ng Echo lagi namin nakakalaban," head coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos told reporters after winning 2-0 against Omega Esports.

With the results, Omega now enjoy a twice to beat advantage after the win.

But Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic said they will go all in to defend the Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) crown they notched when they were still playing under Execration last year.

"Alam natin naiiba ang Omega. Kasi talagang sobrang ready kami all in kami buhos kami. Pagod tulog hindi kami papayag na hanggang doon lang ang laro namin na hanggang playoffs sabog ang performance namin," he said.

He added: "[We] counter the meta and magdagdag ng heroes tulad ng ling kaya nag-extra kami ng bagon pang heroes so lahat ng sa ibang lanes pina-ramp namin ang hero pool namin para hindi maging butas ’yun sa’min."

Omega will go head to head with TNC Pro Team at 4 p.m on Friday.