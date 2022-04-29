The PBA has become a breeding ground for shooters who were able to display their marksmanship in Asia’s pioneering professional basketball league through the years.

There’s William “Bogs” Adornado, a three-time Most Valuable Player, who became multiple-time scoring champion, as well as his long-time Crispa teammate Fortunato “Atoy” Co, the 1979 MVP, who became the first player to reach the 5,000-point and 10,000-point mark.

Allan Caidic broke the all-time single-game scoring record of 79 points and also set the most number of three-point shots made in a game with 17 three-point shots.

There’s two-time MVP James Yap, a seven-time PBA champion, who was also regarded not just for his long bombs but also for slashing his way to the basket.

Dondon Hontiveros and Gary David also made their marks in the PBA as well as Jeff Chan, all of whom were once regarded as among the dead shot perimeter gunners.

But there was a time when Ren-Ren Ritualo was among the most feared gunners in the league and for good reason. He set the record for most consecutive three-point shots made.

On this day in PBA history, April 26, 2005, Ritualo, then the acknowledged top gun of FedEx, the team at the time being carried by Air 21, hit eight consecutive three-pointers in the Express’ 116-106 win over Red Bull Barako.

Ritualo ended up with nine treys in 15 attempts.

Looking back at his career, he was among the young players brought in by FedEx when it acquired the old Tanduay franchise in 2002.

The former La Salle stalwart was coming off a four-peat campaign with the Green Archers, winning championships from 1998 to 2001 and he brought in a winning resume in the PBA.

In fact, Ritualo was named as Rookie of the Year in the PBA and then named Sixth Man of the Year the following season.

Several times, he was either part of the training team for the national squad (2002 and 2005), and included in the roster of the Philippine men's basketball team, but was only able to play for the national quintet in the 2005 FIBA Asia Champions Cup and 2007 FIBA Asia Championship, both squads coached by Chot Reyes.

He also won his first and only championship in the 2009 Philippine Cup.