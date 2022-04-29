PVL: Chery Tiggo names new head coach

MANILA -- Clarence Esteban has been appointed as the new head coach of Chery Tiggo Crossover for the remaining two tournaments of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) this season.

Esteban, who also calls the shots for the University of Santo Tomas men's volleyball team and Mapua University's women's volleyball squad, promises to repay the management’s trust in the Asian Invitationals in July and the Reinforced Conference.

“Being the new head coach of Chery Tiggo is very challenging. Laking pasasalamat po namin sa management sa binigay na trust sa amin mga coaches to lead and guide this team,” said Esteban.

“Excited kaming mga coaches to handle a champion team.”

Although this will be his first head coach stint in the professional ranks, the former Tiger Spiker, who was named MVP and Best Blocker in UAAP Season 73, is no longer a stranger in club volleyball.

He once called the shots for Philippine Air Force and previously worked as a trainer of the men’s national team and U23 women’s volleyball squad.

Joining him is former Philippine men’s volleyball player Yani Fernandez as assistant coach, longtime deputy Brian Esquibel, trainer Robertly Boto, and strength and conditioning coach Kevin Sto. Tomas Villegas.

Esteban’s first order of business is to rebuild and organize the team led by Japan V. League Best Blocker and PVL 2021 MVP Jaja Santiago and Thai league imports Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat.

“Expect niyo na we will give our very best na ma-rebuild and organize ng maayos ang team para makuha natin ang goal natin for next tournament,” he said.

The new Chery Tiggo coach is eager to bring back the franchise’s lost glory, which it earned in PVL’s first professional season last year in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

“Plano namin sa team is to improve the skills ng mga player and abilities nila na makapaglaro sila as a whole and play as a team,” Esteban said. “We will instill sa kanila mga importance ng role ng bawat isa sa labas at loob ng court.”

“Focus kami sa team goal namin to regain the crown for the next tournament.”