University of Perpetual Help System DALTA eked out a 63-60 win against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) during their knockout game to barge into the play-in round of Season 97 NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

Kim Aurin paced the Altas with 14 points, 10 of them coming in the pivotal fourth quarter. Mark Omega added a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

With the win, Perpetual ended the elimination with a 4-5 card which is good enough to move to the play-in.

The Generals, on the other hand, punctuated their season with 3-6.

Perpetual was able to post a double-digit gap, but EAC led by King Gurtiza's 11 points, was able to whittle it down to 33-26 at the half.

Ralph Robin then picked up the pace in the third period for the Generals which narrowed the gap even more, 48-44, going to the fourth period.

Fortunately, Perpetual's defense held up in the payoff period while Gurtiza kept them afloat in scoring.

Box scores:

Perpetual 63 - Aurin 14, Omega 13, Pagaran 10, Razon 9, Egan 6, Barcuma 5, Cuevas 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 0, Abis 0.

EAC 60 - Gurtiza 18, Liwag 12, Robin 11, Maguliano 8, Cosejo 5, DOria 3, Luciano 2, Taywan 1, Quinal 0, Cosa 0, Bunyi 0, Cadua 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 33-26, 48-44, 63-60.