MANILA -- (UDATED) Colegio de San Juan de Letran hacked out a tough 59-56 victory against arch-rival San Beda University in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball at FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday.

The Knights were able to fend off the Red Lions' final hurrah to pick up its ninth win in nine starts and complete a sweep in the men's eliminations.

Louie Sangalang had 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks for Letran even as Rhenz Abando tallied 10 markers, including two pressure-packed free throws in the final 9 seconds.

Jeo Ambohot had 7 points to go with 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

The Knights managed to win despite Brent Paraiso, one of their top gunners, fouling out early in the third.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions with 14 points.

Letran will end the elims as the top seed and gain an outright Final 4 spot with a twice-to-beat bonus. Mapua University will finish as the second seed.

The Red Lions fell to 7-2 for third spot. They will need to take on De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in the play-in round for the third seed.

Box scores:

Letran 59 - Sangalang 12, Abando 10, Fajarito 9, Yu 7, Ambohot 7, Mina 5, Javillonar 4, Reyson 2, Paraiso 2, Olivario 1, Caralipio 0.

San Beda 56 - Kwekuteye 14, Gallego 7, Cortez 6, Ynot 5, Peneula 5, Bahio 4, Amsali 4, Jopia 4, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 2, Cuntapay 2, Abuda 0, Andrada 0, Cometa 0, Fornis 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 26-29, 45-39, 59-56.