Bucks forward Khris Middleton in action against the Celtics on December 13, 2021. CJ Gunther, Shutterstock Out, EPA-EFE/file

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee is expected to play without injured swingman Khris Middleton for the entire second-round playoff series against Boston, according to a report on Thursday.

Middleton, who hurt his left knee in the second game of the Bucks' first-round series against Chicago, has a grade two ligament sprain, The Athletic reported, and is unlikely to return for Milwaukee's Eastern Conference semfinal against the Celtics that starts Sunday in Boston.

Middleton could also miss the Eastern Conference finals if the Bucks advance that far, according to the report.

The setback came with 6:49 remaining in the fourth quarter when Middleton tried to plant his leg for a spin move. The Bucks lost the contest to Chicago 114-110 but won every other meeting to eliminate the Bulls in five games.

Middleton said this week he hoped to return to the court by May 6, which would be the eve of game three of the Bucks' series against Boston.

If the series went the distance, a seventh game would be played on May 15.

Middleton, 30, helped the Bucks to the NBA crown last July then featured as the United States captured Olympic gold in Tokyo.

This season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists plus 1.2 steals a game. He reached his third NBA All-Star Game this season.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Middleton will be re-evaluated next Wednesday after missing the first two games of the Boston series.

"While we don't have him, we've got to be our best all up and down the roster," Budenholzer said.