MANILA - TNC Pro Team opened its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 playoff campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Omega Esports, who was sent down the lower bracket as a result.

TNC managed to disrupt Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui's farm early into Game 3, and controlled the map fully to take the set in 9:58 minutes.

Ben "Benthings" Maglaque's Lolita earned the MVP honors after participating in six of TNC's seven kills.

Game 2 kept a slow pace, until Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Beatrix drew a double kill, and helped Omega pull away and overtake TNC.

Raizen redeemed himself in Game 2, taking the MVP honors with a 2/0/3 KDA record.

Game 3 was neck-and-neck, with TNC eventually gaining slight advantage after early kills by Mark "Kramm" Genzon's Esmeralda.

With Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog exhausting his Grock’s Wild Charge, TNC was able to find an opening to storm Omega’s base to end the 20-minute match.

Krammm emerged as the MVP in Game 3.

Even with an early aggressive game by Omega in Game 4, TNC pulled through by containing Raizen early on, and tempering Kelra's bursts.

TNC will face the winner between RSG Philippines and Onic Philippines, while Omega will face the losing team of that match.

Omega will have to win its next match if it wants to keep its Southeast Asia Cup title defense alive.