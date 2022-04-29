Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 9: RSG Philippines send Onic PH down lower bracket

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2022 11:08 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines 

MANILA - Top-seeded RSG Philippines opened their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoff campaign with an emphatic sweep of Onic PH, who were sent to the lower bracket after their Friday night showdown. 

RSG Philippines booked a showdown against TNC Pro Team, while M3 finalists Onic PH now have to win a do-or-die matchup against Omega Esports. 

RSG dominated Game 1 through a team effort that saw them getting 20 kills to Onic’s 7. 

Arvee "Aqua" Antonio's Pharsa, who was crucial in zoning out Onic PH's players, emerged as the MVP in Game 1 behind a 5/1/7 kill-death-assist record. 

Onic PH looked to come back in Game 2 but a pick-off was all it took for RSG to reach match point. 

Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo earned the MVP honors in Game 2 behind an 8/2/1 kill-death-assist record. 

Onic PH fared better in the mid-game after shutting down Esmeralda, who caused problems for Onic early on. 

But regular season MVP Dylan "Light" Catipon's well-timed Fatal Links' to snare down multiple Onic players gave the Kingslayers enough room to finish them off. 

Light was undoubtedly the MVP in Game 3, with 9 assists and one death. 

