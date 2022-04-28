Onic PH players celebrate after eliminating Nexplay EVOS during the MPL Season 9 playoffs. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA – Onic PH lived another day in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after eliminating Nexplay EVOS via thrilling 3-2 win past midnight Friday to open their Season 9 playoff campaign.

Amid technical pauses and long-haul games, Onic PH pulled through to book a showdown with top-seeded RSG Philippines set Friday afternoon.

After Onic PH drew early kills, Michael "MP the King" Endino unleashed a storm with his Karina, winning sieges and outplaying Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol, who used a surprise jungle Barats pick.

MP The King earned MVP honors in Game 1, behind a whopping 13/1/7 kill-death-assist record.

Onic PH pulled away in Game 2 after shutting off MP The King's Lancelot in the early stages.

Nexplay looked to defend their side after a well-timed "Real World Manipulation" by Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon's Yve, but Onic eventually regained control of the game and leveled during the 22-minute matchup.

A mega kill by Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy helped Onic pull away in Game 3 to draw match point, earning the MVP honors in the process with his signature Natalia.

Switching out MP The King with John Paul "H2Wo" Salonga, Nexplay found their groove in Game 4 to force a rubber match.

A 4-3 exchange saw Nexplay pull away to start the payoff period. But a siege in the 19th minute mark helped Onic PH overtake and gain control of the map.

Nexplay bought time with a base defense in the 20th minute mark. But Onic had an opening to close things out after pick-offs on Kenneth "CADENZA" Castro and Raniel "URESHIII" Logronio, who gave Onic PH the hard time in the early game.

With the departure of veteran Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera from the team to transfer to Echo, Nexplay banked on amateur talent to beef up their roster. Alongside Echo, Nexplay place between 5th and 6th place to close out their season 9 campaign.