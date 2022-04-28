ONE Championship has a new home in North America.

The Home of Martial Arts announced on Thursday morning its multi-year agreement with Amazon Prime Video, which will broadcast 12 live and exclusive ONE events annually in the United States and Canada.

Details about the first event will be announced later this year.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

“As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization.

“We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

ONE’s global movement has been in full force over the last few years, highlighted by the organization’s four “ONE on TNT” events that aired on U.S. primetime television in 2021.

With ONE’s Prime Video deal, fans in the North America now have even easier access to its product – which makes sense given the rise of subscription video-on-demand platforms in this day of age.

For Prime Video, working with ONE also makes sense given how the organization promotes women athletes on the same level as their male counterparts.

This was evident in their all-female show ONE: Empower and their 10th-anniversary show ONE X, which was headlined by ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings,” Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon, said.

“In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female world champions.”