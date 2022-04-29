Photos from Selina Dagdag's Instagram account

Prayers are up for PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag as she was diagnosed with a type of cancer almost a month ago.

Dagdag, the wife of PBA player Kevin Alas, took to Instagram to share her battle against Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia.

It is one of the two categories of Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (GTD), which is a rare tumor that develops during the early stages of pregnancy, according to Hopkins Medicine’s website.

“When I first heard of the news, I fell on Kevin’s arms as I repeatedly cried, ‘Help me, God,’” she said in the caption.

In the post, Dagdag spoke at length about how shocking it was for her to have been diagnosed with cancer at 29.

“Cancer was my biggest fear. And to have it in my twenties was a big shock for me. But I praise the Lord that He has already made Himself known to me during this season of my life,” she continued.

Dagdag said she is keeping her faith in the Lord despite getting no answer yet for all her “whys” because of her current condition.

“Back then, I would’ve thought this was a cruel prognosis. I would’ve been bitter, angry, even resentful. But through His grace alone, and the gift of His word -- I know better,” Dagdag said.

“Though I may not know the answer to my 'whys,' I know I am in the hands of a tender Father who ordained this from the beginning of my life for my good, and His glory -- because He loves me.”

The sports reporter acknowledged there are tough days but she finds comfort in the prayers and encouragement from her husband Alas, as well as her family and churchmates.

“Some days are pretty tough, but I am blessed by the love, prayers, and encouragement of Kevin, our family, our churchmates, and our friends. Above all, I am blessed with the fellowship of Christ,” Dagdag added.

Big names in the sports scene have trooped to the comment section to assure Dagdag and Alas their prayers.

Arwind Santos, Jeron Teng, Cha Cruz-Behag, Simon Enciso, Doug Kramer, Kevin Racal, Javee Mocon, RR Pogoy, Kalei Mau, Denden Lazaro, and Julia Morado were just some of the athletes who have sent their well-wishes to Dagdag.

Last January, Dagdag suffered a miscarriage but has remained hopeful despite the heartbreaking announcement.