Volleyball: Espejo, de Guzman lead way in men's tryouts

The men's national team held its tryout on Thursday afternoon in Subic. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.



MANILA, Philippines -- The men's national volleyball team was nearly in full force on Day 2 of the tryouts organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) in Subic Bay.

Thirty-one of the 40 players invited by the federation attended the event, with the coaching staff holding tryouts in the morning and the afternoon.

"I'm sure the coaches will have a hard time determining who to pick," said PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who said that both the men's and women's teams will have 20 players each.

Bryan Bagunas, one of the stars of the men's team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, was among the nine players who missed the tryouts as he just recently arrived in the country from a stint in Japan's V.League.

Among those who attended on Thursday were Marck Espejo, Johnvic de Guzman, Mark Alfafara, and Jao Umandal.

"Maayos ang tryouts. Una kasi, batch by batch ang tryout, at sobrang dami ang nag-attend," said de Guzman, the skipper of the men's team. "Makikita mo din na talagang gustong-gusto ng lahat na makapasok sa national team."

"Masaya kami, kasi sobrang organized ang tryout, lalo na pagdating sa safety protocols," he added.

JP Bugaoan, Kim Dayadante, Anthony Ekwenugo, Mark Enciso, Alche Gupiteo, Noel Kampton, Kim Malabunga, Chumson Njigha Jr., Leo Ordiales, Ish Polvorosa, Jian Matthee Salarzon Ricky Marcos, and Manuel Sumanguid completed the morning session.

The afternoon session was composed of Rex Intal, Nico Almendras, Leo Aringo, Lloyd Josafat, Joeven dela Vega, Jack Kalingking, Louie Ramirez, Ysay Marasigan, John Mark Ronquillo, Kharyl Parce, Rayver Sison and Francis Saura.

All participants underwent RT-PCR tests with the players wearing face masks all throughout the tryout proceedings.

The tryout for the women's team was held on Wednesday, with only 16 of the 40 players invited attending.

The three-day exercise will conclude on Friday with the tryout of the beach volleyball team.

