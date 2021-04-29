Volleyball: Coaches, commission to deliberate composition of women's team

PNVF president Tats Suzara addresses the players who tried out for the women's national volleyball team. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.



MANILA, Philippines -- In the wake of Ramon "Tats" Suzara's bold "no tryout, no national team" pronouncement, the head of the National Teams Commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) stressed that the matter is still up for discussion.

Suzara, the president of the PNVF, declared Wednesday that those who did not attend the national team tryouts in Subic will not be included in the squad that will represent the players in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Of the 40 players invited to try out for the women's national team, only 16 showed up. Those who begged off include mainstays Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Kim Fajardo, and Dawn Macandili.

Tony Boy Liao, who heads the National Teams Commission, responded to Suzara's announcement by saying: "That's his thinking."

"We will still have to discuss that in the National Teams Commission," Liao told ABS-CBN News. "All the things being approved by the National Teams Commission still have to be approved by the PNVF Executive Board."

Asked if the players who missed Wednesday's tryouts still have a chance, Liao said it will depend on the assessment made by the coaching staff, headed by Odjie Mamon.

"It will all depend on coach Odjie Mamon and his coaching staff, if they think the 16 players in the pool are alright already for the SEA Games," he explained. "They will deliberate on May 1."

Suzara said that the 16 players who showed up to the Subic tryout are assured of spots in the national team "in principle." Among the players who showed up were Jaja Santiago and Aby Marano, as well as eight student-athletes led by Eya Laure.

The men's team is currently holding its own tryout, also in Subic. Of the 40 players invited by the PNVF, 38 showed up. Ace spiker Bryan Bagunas did not attend, however, as he is still recovering from an injury suffered with his club team, Oita Miyoshi, in Japan.

The beach volleyball team will hold its tryouts on Friday, still in Subic.

