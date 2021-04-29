Volleyball: Aby Maraño felt 'safe' at PNVF tryouts amid concerns on health protocols

Former national team captain and UAAP MVP Aby Maraño is delighted to play volleyball anew amid the pandemic during the tryout set by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation in Subic on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the F2 Cargo Movers middle blocker said she was happy to see some of her former teammates in the national team like Jaja Santiago, Majoy Baron and Mylene Paat.

“What a blessed day! Thank You Lord for a very successful women’s national volleyball team tryout. Napakasayang maglaro ulit. Masaya rin ang puso ko for being reunited with some of my teammates,” she said in the caption.

Maraño also stressed that she felt safe during the tryout, highlighting the strict implementation of safety protocols.

“I felt safe during the entire event cause everyone is disciplined enough to follow the safety guidelines,” Maraño added.

This after several athletes, including Southeast Asian Games veterans Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, and Maddie Madayag, begged off, citing concerns about their health and safety amid the pandemic.

With strict guidelines imposed during the tryouts, the De La Salle University alumna admitted missing some on-court gestures such as giving high-fives to her teammates every time they score.

“Pero sige lang, let’s pray for that day where we can be able to make a high five or hug each other again,” she continued.

Maraño went on to laud the efforts of the PNVF in holding the tryout, saying she appreciated the hard work put in conducting the event.

“Kudos to PNVF for successfully accomplishing Day 1 of the volleyball tryout. Two more days to go! Salamat po, well appreciated ang mga hirap at pagod niyo.”

Of the 40 players invited, only 16 attended the tryouts, namely: Maraño, Baron, Paat, Santiago, Iris Tolenada, Ria Meneses, and Dell Palomata, Eya Laure, Kamille Cal, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Faith Nisperos, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito.

According to PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, these players are assured of spots in the women's national team "in principle," but those who missed the event will not make it.

"I want to be fair to all, no try out, no national team," Suzara firmly told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News.

Sources close to the situation have informed ABS-CBN News that some players are concerned not just about the COVID-19 pandemic, but also regarding the protocols implemented by the federation for the tryout.