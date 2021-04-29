VisMin Cup: MJAS-Talisay completes sweep, gets outright spot in Visayas finals

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.



MJAS Zenith-Talisay City secured an outright spot in the Visayas Leg finals by sweeping the elimination round with a 99-62 beatdown of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Thursday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

With the win, Talisay City registered an immaculate 10-0 record following the double round-robin elims.

This means the rest of the teams will have to fight it out in a stepladder format to determine who will face Talisay City in the best-of-three finals.

"Malaking bagay sa amin na makuha namin 'yung sweep para makapahinga kami," said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante.

"Siguro masasabi ko lang is all of this is because of the players. They deserve to rest."

The Aquastars rode the red-hot shooting of Patrick Cabahug in the first period, where he tallied nine, to help the team establish a 24-9 lead.

From there, it was all Talisay City as Lapu-Lapu struggled to find the basket and could not get the deficit down.

Talisay City closed out the game in dominant fashion, outscoring Lapu-Lapu, 30-11, in the fourth period, highlighted by a pair of slam dunks from the high-leaping Jaymar Gimpayan.

Cabahug finished with 22 points spiked by five triples while Kevin Villafranca helped out with 12 points, five boards, and two assists.

