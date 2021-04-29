VisMin Cup: Mantilla carries Dumaguete to share of 5th place

From the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page.

Jaybie Mantilla carried Dumaguete past Tabogon in a 90-85 victory in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Thursday night at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Mantilla scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter to turn things around for the Warriors who were down by 15 at halftime.

Mantilla nearly completed a quadruple-double as he shot 13-of-16 from the field to go with his eight rebounds, nine assists, and seven steals.

“We needed to win this game. So there was no time to relax and we needed to step up so that we could get a better position in the playoffs,” said Mantilla. “Coach Leode (Garcia) also told me that I needed to step up and really show my game.”

Mannie Gabas also played a major role in Dumaguete’s win as he tallied a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while Mark Doligon added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

James Regalado chipped in 12 points and three assists before fouling out in the fourth period.

With the victory Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-7, good for a share of fifth place alongside Tubigon Bohol.

Joemari Lacastesanto paced Tabogon with 16 points as the Voyagers ended the elims with a 3-7 card for the fourth seed.

Dumaguete will seek to finish the round strong when it faces KCS Computer Specialist on Friday.

The placing of Tabogon, Dumaguete, and Tubigon Bohol in the stepladder playoffs will be determined in this game.

FROM THE ARCHIVES