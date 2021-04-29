NBA fines Houston's Porter $50,000 for violating COVID-19 safety rules

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (right) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (left) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols by visiting a Miami club last week.

The violation came April 19 after the team traveled to Miami following a Sunday game in Orlando and reportedly was at a strip club.

Porter violated NBA regulations that prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Porter is expected to be benched for Rockets home games on Thursday against Milwaukee and Saturday against Golden State with a possible return Sunday at home against New York.

So far this season, the 20-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game in 22 appearances for Houston.

Porter averaged 10.0 points, 2.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds a game last season in his rookie NBA campaign for Cleveland.

The Rockets, with an NBA-worst record of 15-47, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

