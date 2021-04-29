Mobile Legends: Blacklist unfazed with first MPL7 loss

From L-R: Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, and head coach Bon "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza. Screenshot

MANILA - Blacklist International are unfazed even as they took their first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7 match in their bout against Bren Esports, Thursday.

For jungler Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, the loss may be quite painful but it would be better to lose in the regular season than slip in the playoffs.

"Okay na sa'min na kahit masakit yung pagkatalo, okay pa rin yon kasi, regular season. 'Pag playoffs talaga masakit iyon. Kahit player ka maiiyak ka, pero pag regular season, saktuhan lang,” he said in an press conference on their Facebook page Thursday.

Head coach Bon "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza added that losing their win streak does not really merit anything.

"Wala naman tayong makukuhang bonus [sa win streak.]," he said.

Bren Esports had come from behind to beat Blacklist International, 2-1, in what was a monumental game for the world champs.

For midlaner Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, they would rather have their win streak broken by a squad that has proven itself in the league — such as world champs Bren.

"Kung meron kaming gustong tumalo ng win streak namin, dun na siguro sa marami nang mapatunayan," Villaluna said.

Ricaplaza saw the loss as way to show the fanbase’s loyalty to he squad, and thanked fans for sticking up with them even as their immaculate record ended.

"Itong panahon dito mafi-filter yung fans na sasama sa amin sa pagkatalo. Sana kahit ano ang result, nabigyan namin kayo ng magandang entertainment kanina," Ricaplaza said.

Both Blacklist International and Bren Esports have four more games to complete before heading to the play-offs.

Blacklist will play two of these games April 30 and on May 1.