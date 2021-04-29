MMA: Folayang determined to fight on despite submission defeat to Aoki

Eduard Folayang grappling it out with Shinya Aoki. Handout photo

Eduard Folayang failed to get that much-needed win against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki who capped their trilogy with a submission in ONE on TNT IV on Thursday in Singapore.

But Folayang remained optimistic he can still bounce back despite succumbing to his third straight loss.

"We’re still positive," said the former ONE lightweight champion, whose record fell to 22-11.

"The Landslide" said things didn't go as planned in his third fight with Aoki as the Japanese grappling specialist was still able to force the game to the ground.

Folayang's biggest chance at duplicating his massive upset against Aoki was to keep the fight on stand up.

But the king of flying submissions was able to pin him to the cage and later laid the Filipino to the mat. After a few attempts, he was able to trap Folayang in an armbar, forcing the Filipino striker to tap out at 4:20 in the first round.

“We tried a lot of times and yet Shinya really didn’t want the fight to go on the feet so when he had the advantage to put the game to the ground, he didn’t waste the chance to get it,” said.

Still, the 37-year-old Folayang believes he still has a lot to offer in the sport of MMA.

"I believe there will be moments in our life where we'll be in tough situations, but that's not a reason for us to give up," he said.

He also cited Aoki's rebirth after losing the crown to him in 2016.

"Shinya has been there after losing to me, and after that, he bounced back. I think that's the essence of this sport, teaching us not to give up but persevere."

